These Sask. flights had confirmed case of COVID-19 on board, government says
Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020 10:22AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, July 14, 2020 10:24AM CST
A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jonathan Hayward)
REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan has identified five domestic flights that were found to have confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board.
The flights are:
- July 6: WestJet 296 from Calgary to Regina
- July 4: Air Canada 7947 from Toronto to Regina, rows 14 to 20
- June 23: Air Canada 1121 from Toronto to Saskatoon
- June 16: Air Canada 217 (originally 8737) from Saskatoon to Vancouver, rows 13 to 19
- June 11: WestJet 3370 from Calgary to Saskatoon, rows four to 10
"Passengers who traveled on these flights are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after their arrival," the province said on its website.