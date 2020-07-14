REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan has identified five domestic flights that were found to have confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board.

The flights are:

July 6: WestJet 296 from Calgary to Regina

July 4: Air Canada 7947 from Toronto to Regina, rows 14 to 20

June 23: Air Canada 1121 from Toronto to Saskatoon

June 16: Air Canada 217 (originally 8737) from Saskatoon to Vancouver, rows 13 to 19

June 11: WestJet 3370 from Calgary to Saskatoon, rows four to 10

"Passengers who traveled on these flights are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after their arrival," the province said on its website.