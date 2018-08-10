

Michaela Solomon , CTV Regina





The hot weather wasn’t wasted on the McMorris brothers as they hosted the inaugural McMorris Foundation Celebrity Slow Pitch Tournament.

Mark McMorris, Regina-born Olympian and snowboarder, along with his brother, snowboarder and action sports personality Craig McMorris, teamed up to host the event in support of Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities.

“Sport has taught me and my brother every single life lesson,” Craig McMorris said. “We want to give that to kids who don’t have the ability to pay for equipment, registration fees and all that kind of stuff.”

He said that all children deserve to be able to get involved with sports, and the charity event is meant to help take down that barrier.

The event, which featured an open invitation to the public to enjoy food vendors, music and beer gardens, took place at the ball diamonds at Douglas Park on Friday afternoon.

The event hosted a number of Canadian celebrities including Natalie Spooner, hockey player and two-time Olympic medalist and Jordan Eberle, NHL hockey player.

Premier Scott Moe was also in attendance at the event.