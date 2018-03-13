

A third man is facing multiple attempted murder charges in connection to an incident at a home in the 600 block of Montague Street in November 2017.

Police were called to the area around 3:40 a.m. on Nov. 17. According to police, there were reports of several people inside the home. Police say two men and a woman were taken to hospital with knife and gunshot wounds. Officers remained at the scene and another injured man was found several hours later. Further investigation found that three more people, two men and a woman, were injured in the house, but left before emergency crews arrived. Police arrested a man and a youth in December 2017. Nygel Ryan Reid Shingoose, 23, has been charged with break and enter, three charges of attempted murder with a firearm and four charges of attempted murder. The second suspect, a 17-year-old boy, has been charged with break and enter, three charges of attempted murder using a firearm and four charges of attempted murder.

A third man was arrested on March 10. Tyrone Lane Eagle, 20, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder using a firearm, four charges of attempted murder and break and enter. He made his first court appearance on Monday.