REGINA -- Regina police's Operation Bus Cop is kicking into high gear for its fourth year, reminding drivers that police are keeping a close eye on distracted drivers.

Police, the City of Regina and Pattison Outdoor have teamed up for the unique ad campaign on city buses.

Drivers are reminded to put their phones down, or they'll receive a ticket.

"We will have a police officer in uniform sitting on the bus, they'll look for offenders that are driving and using their cell phones and other offenses and then they will go on the radio and notify the traffic members or patrol members in the area," Sgt. Mark Verbeek from the Regina Police Service said. "This is just another one of those marketing or education tools that we are using to get the message across."

Operation Bus Cop takes place throughout the year.

Distracted driving tickets will more than double to $580 and four demerits next February.