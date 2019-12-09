REGINA -- A family living in Lakeridge has rebuilt its Christmas light display after it was damaged by vandals last week.

A black truck drove through the display at the Allen family's home on Tuesday, damaging most of the Christmas set up.

On Sunday, the Allens posted on their Facebook page that the lights were coming back on.

"The show will be back on tonight," the post read. "Still need to rebuild the fence and add a couple more items so hopefully the show will be back up by next weekend."

The lights have been a tradition for the past two years.

Police are investigating the vandalism.