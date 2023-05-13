'This is a provincial responsibility': Province attempting to extend air tanker coverage to southwest Sask.

The Government of Saskatchewan is working to extend its air tanker capabilities to the southwest as wildfires rage across the border in Alberta. However, the province has hit a roadblock in its efforts.

The province has a fleet of air tankers based in northern Saskatchewan, but few airports in the south are capable of handling them, according to Peter Boniface, executive director of aviation operations with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).

“There has been some discussion around that. We do have what we call a satellite base in Estevan but we have been speaking with other airports like Swift Current for example,” he told CTV News.

The province wants a maximum 20 minute aircraft response time to a developing grassfire in the southwest.

The problem is that Swift Current’s runway is too short to handle an air tanker.

“At the moment the limitation is the length of the runway so they would have to lengthen the runway for us to be able to operate in the south,” Boniface added.

Last month, provincial officials made the City of Swift Current an offer.

Ottawa and Saskatchewan would pick up half of the $4.4 million cost of extending Swift Current’s runway to the required 5,000 feet.

The city says it is not capable of chipping in.

“This is a provincial responsibility, not a city responsibility,” Swift Current Mayor Al Bridal said during a city council meeting.

“We said to Hindley not fifty cent dollars. We said 100 per cent dollars to Minister Hindley and I was very, very clear about that.”

Swift Current argues that an air tanker base would benefit the region more than the city.

The government offer remains on the table for discussion.