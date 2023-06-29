'This is incredible': Pats' Bedard, Warriors' Yager, living their dreams following NHL Draft

Following the NHL Draft on Wednesday night, Regina Pats’ captain Connor Bedard and Moose Jaw Warriors’ forward Brayden Yager were beaming with excitement.

Bedard, who was picked first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night, said it was a dream come true to be selected.

“This is incredible, just being here with my family,” he said. “I can’t wait to get to work.”

Yager was the number 14 overall pick in the NHL draft and was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Saskatoon product said he studied Sidney Crosby’s faceoff work growing up and said he can’t put into words how it feels to be wearing the same jersey as him.

“He’s a guy that I’ve looked up to my whole life and obviously the Penguins are an unbelievable organization so it’s a dream,” Yager said.

The Moose Jaw Warriors forward played 67 games during the 2022-23 season, scoring 28 goals and 50 assists. He was named Canadian Hockey League's top rookie in 2022.

Yager’s decision to go into the Western Hockey League (WHL) over the U.S. college route to the NHL was first sparked by current Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl, who played for the Prince Albert Raiders and Kelowna Rockets during his time in the WHL.

“Watching a guy like Leon, he’s an incredible player and inspired me to go to the WHL and obviously this got me where I am today so I’m super happy,” he said.

Other Saskatchewan selections from the NHL Draft included Riley Heidt who went 64th overall to the Minnesota Wild, Caden Price, who was selected by the Seattle Kraken with the 84th overall pick and Kalan Lind, who was selected 46th overall by the Nashville Predators.