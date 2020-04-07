REGINA -- A healthcare provider in Saskatoon is worried about the wellbeing and safety of staff in care facilities after she said she received a memo from management about not using Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when treating patents with Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus super bugs.

“This can’t be right, I mean, this must be a misunderstanding or something. Because if this is saying what we think it’s saying this is not safe and its not right,” the healthcare worker, who wants to remain anonymous, said.

The healthcare provider said her workplace sent out a memo in March that said PPE would not be required when dealing with MRSA super bugs— also known as anti-biotic resistant organisms.

The memo states:

“Suspend precautions for patients colonized with MRSA.”

“This is a temporary measure and is intended to save PPE as supply is fluctuating and at times is limited due to the COVID-19 precautions.”

“I could understand them wanting to conserve PPE and asking us to be a bit more cognizant of we’re using and do we really need it for this particular activity. But to say that we cannot use it at seems irresponsible,” said the healthcare provider.

She and other co-workers are concerned how this new measure to conserve PPE could lead to potential harm.

“They were concerned about spreading these anti-biotic resistant organisms to other residents in the facility, to themselves, to their families and concerned about community spread,” she said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority released a statement to CTV News.

"Provided staff consistently follow Routine Practices (e.g. hand hygiene, point of care risk assessment, etc.), the risk of Antimicrobial Resistant Organism transmission from colonized patients remains very low."