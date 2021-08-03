REGINA -- Evraz Place will soon offer patrons a location to dine, drink, host events and learn about food and beverage.

YQR Distillery Ltd. is locally owned and operated by Sperling Silver Distillery Ltd., known formerly as Slow Food Brew pub. The new YQR Distillery will offer a variety of uses including a distillery, brewhouse, liquor store with drive-thru, restaurant, banquet hall, indoor and outdoor patios and brew pub.

Source: REAL, YQR Distillery

The distillery signed a 40-year lease with with REAL (Regina Exhibition Association Limited) for use of the Agribition Building at Evraz Place. After the initial term, the option will be given to extend the lease for two 20-year periods. Executive committee will discuss the lease on Wednesday, and recommend council approve the project at its meeting on Aug. 11.

According to the lease agreement, YQR Distillery will also be able to operate its Fermentation Lab, a culinary and brewing educational institute, on site.

“Fermentation Lab includes a teach kitchen for culinary education, a distillery bar, and a tap house which will function as a fermentation classroom giving an overview of the fermentation processes used in brewing, distilling, winemaking, and in nonalcoholic fermentation such as kombucha," Sperling said in a news release.

The lab will also offer lessons on cooking techniques involving fermentation and food pairing.

YQR Distillery will operate on about 42,000 square feet, 10,000 square feet of which will be shared common area.

Construction on the new project is set to start this summer and YQR Distillery is expected to open in Spring of 2022. It will employ 100 to 150 people.