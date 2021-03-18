REGINA -- Regina residents heading to Evraz Place for a COVID-19 vaccine or test can tune into a short-range broadcast with important details on what they can expect.

Those on their way to their test or vaccine appointment can tune their vehicles radio to 107.5 FM to hear the broadcast.

SASK. MOVES TO PHASE 2 OF VACCINE DELIVERY

Saskatchewan is moving to Phase 2 of its COVID-19 immunization plan.

The province says residents above the age of 67 and those considered “clinically extremely vulnerable” can book their vaccine appointment starting at 12 p.m. Thursday.

Appointments can be booked online or over the phone by called 1-833-Sask-Vax (727-5829).