This was Saskatchewan's most searched vehicle in 2022

For another year, trucks dominated Saskatchewan’s most searched vehicles, according to AutoTrader.ca.

The Ford F-150 retained its top spot in searches for 2022, according to a news release. The rest of the top five include the Ford Mustang, Toyota RAV4, Jeep Wrangler and Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

Saskatchewan had the most trucks in its top 10 list of all of the provinces. It also has no luxury vehicles in its top 10.

In the truck category, the GMC Sierra 1500 and Toyota Tacoma were Saskatchewan drivers’ other favourites.

Nationally, the top five searched vehicles were the Ford F-150, Honda Civic, BMW 3 Series, Ford Mustang and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. The Ford F-150 has been the country’s most searched vehicle for eight years in a row, AutoTrader said.

For Saskatchewan’s neighbours in Alberta and Manitoba, SUVs surged in popularity in 2022. Half of the top searched list in Alberta were SUVs. In Manitoba, six of the top 10 were SUVs.

Over 2022, Auto Trader said high gas prices led to an increase in electric vehicle interest nationally. When the price at the pump started to rise in March, searches for electric vehicles rose 89 per cent year-over-year.

Additionally, Canadian vehicle shoppers adapted to the global microchip shortage. Research conducted by AutoTrader showed 36 per cent of Canadians who wanted to buy a new vehicle were willing to switch to used – an increase of 10 per cent from 2021.

New vehicles were a hot commodity on AutoTrader, with the average time spent posted on the site dipping 43 per cent – down from 86 days in 2021 to 49 days this year.

AutoTrader.ca based the lists off user search data. The site collected search data between Jan. 1 and Oct. 25, 2022. The site also commissioned independent third-party research to understand car shopping trends.