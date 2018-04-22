

CTV Regina





First Nations University of Canada hosted their 40th annual powwow at the Brandt Centre this weekend, drawing in thousands of people.

Among them were dancers and singers, who travelled from as far as New Mexico. The crowd was filled with more than seven thousand attendees.

Dexter Asapace, 72, was dressed in his traditional regalia, dancing and stomping his feet to the rhythm of the drums. He’s been dancing at powwows for over 50 years, and doesn’t plan to stop any time soon.

"The drum beat is what makes me keep dancing. The hailing, just hearing the songs, hearing the bells, seeing the people dance… it makes me feel good about life," Asapace said.

Organizers said the spring powwow is one of the biggest powwows held in Canada. It signifies the start of spring and rebirth, while also kicking-off the powwow season, which runs throughout the summer months.

Like Asapace said, the event is also a chance to make people feel good.

"Feeling great about themselves, feeling happy, enjoying themselves… it’s a chance to visit, to see relatives, to be with friends and to be happy and have a good time. We have a lot of non-indigenous people who come and they are always welcome and we hope that they learn and we ask that we share, and so people can begin to understand one another in a good way," spring powwow committee member Richard Missens said.

But for Jesse Kaiswatum, the powwow is more than just a fun time.

"It’s a part of my identity and who I am and where I come from, so it means a lot and it’s a lot of fun also, and it’s a good thing to pass the time over the summers," Kaiswatum said.

Based on a report by CTV’s Madina Azizi.