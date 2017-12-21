

Josh Diaz, CTV Regina





The library in Weyburn is reeling after thousands of dollars’ worth of electronics was stolen over the weekend.

Someone broke into the library through a back window between the night of December 16 and December 17.

The intruders made off with over $20,000 worth of electronics, including 300 video games and video game consoles and a Playstation virtual reality headset that the library just bought a few months ago.

It took the library two years to build the collection, using a mixture of public funding and private donations. The games were rented out and also used by various programs within the library itself.

“It’s really upsetting, especially at this time of year,” Kate-Lee Nolin, the library branch manager told CTV News. “Stealing from us is like stealing from an orphanage, you took something that belongs to the public.”

The Weyburn police service says this is a case they're following very closely.

“We’re still very much actively investigating it,” says Weyburn Police Deputy Chief Rod Stafford, “We've got some leads and some methods to narrow down who did it. Someone who knew of the stuff and knew the library and where it would be.”

While the loss is a big hit for the library, Weyburn residents are rallying to help them rebuild the collection. Donations have already started coming in in hopes that library visitors will have something to play this Christmas.