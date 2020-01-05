REGINA -- Three people have been arrested after a gun was shot during a home invasion on Saturday night.

Officers were sent to the 1600 block of Rae St. around 9:30 p.m., after four suspects reportedly forced their way into a residence and shot a gun.

There were no reported injuries from the three people inside the residence during the home invasion.

The suspects fled the scene driving a grey coloured Chrysler 300.

The vehicle was spotted in the area of 4 Ave. and Lewvan Dr. around 2:15 a.m., but it failed to stop for police. Shortly after, it was spotted in the east alley of the 1100 block Garry St. Three suspects were seen fleeing from the vehicle.

All three were later apprehended with assistance from two K9 units.

Police are continuing their investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information that could help solve this case is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).