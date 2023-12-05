Three Moose Jaw Warriors among Team Canada hopefuls for upcoming World Juniors

With the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championship just weeks away the Moose Jaw Warriors will have three players heading to Oakville Ontario hoping to make the final roster.

Warriors’ captain and defenseman Denton Mateychuk, along with forwards Jagger Firkus and Brayden Yager were all invited to the selection camp that takes place Dec. 10 – 13.

All three are NHL draft picks, with Mateychuk and Yager being selected in the first rounds of the 2022 and 2023 drafts going to Columbus and Pittsburgh respectively.

Firkus meanwhile, was a second round selection of the Seattle Kraken in 2022, he leads the Warriors in scoring this season with 49 points in 26 games.

In total, 30 players have been invited to attend Team Canada’s selection camp, nine from the Western Hockey League (WHL).

The 2024 World Juniors begin on Boxing Day from Sweden with Canada opening the tournament against Finland.

More to come…