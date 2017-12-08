

The CTV Morning Live Bundle of Joy campaign is still in full swing at Regina’s Northgate Mall.

The goal of the campaign is to collect unopened boxes of diapers, packages of wipes and formula for the Carmichael Outreach in Regina.

Donations are being accepted at the giant bassinet in Northgate Mall until December 12.

In 2016, 11,188 diapers were donated as well as 11,796 wipes.