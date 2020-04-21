REGINA -- The Regina Pats confirm they will select the first exceptional status player in WHL history, Connor Bedard, first overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

The 15-year-old from Vancouver signed a standard player agreement with the Pats.

“I am so honoured and excited to have the chance to be a part of such a great organization like the Regina Pats,” said Connor Bedard. “I can’t wait to get to Regina and play in front of the awesome fans.”

He played midget hockey last season, scoring 43 goals and 84 points in 36 games at West Van Academy.

Bedard is the second first overall pick in the history of the Pats. The club selected defenceman Colten Teubert first overall in 2005

The 2020 WHL Bantam Draft will take place on April 22.