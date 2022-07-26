'Through adversity, you come out stronger': Riders prepare for tough matchup against Lions

The Saskatchewan Roughriders took to the practice field on Tuesday for the first time since their back to back losses against the Toronto Argonauts.

The team is still dealing with the lasting effects of COVID-19 with head coach Craig Dickenson noting there were a “few more” positive tests this week already.

Some players absent from practice Tuesday were Jakob Prall, Logan Bandy, and Derrick Moncrief.

However, quarterback Cody Fajardo was back after dealing with the virus.

“It kicked my butt for about 48 hours. It was really tough on me, had just about every symptom you could think of,” Fajardo said.

Fajardo is also dealing with an ongoing knee injury and admitted for the first time on Tuesday that there is ligament damage.

“I’ll leave it there,” he said. However, Dickenson did expand on that.

“It’s an MCL. We know he’s got some ligament issues and hopefully it heals up on its own.”

Between injuries, suspensions, and COVID-19, the team has faced some tough adversity just eight weeks in.

“Personally, whenever you go through adversity, you come out stronger, you get better, so I like to think as a team we’re going to do the same,” said linebacker, Darnell Sankey.

“I like to look at every game as a must win,” Sankey said when asked about the upcoming matchup against the 4-1 B.C. Lions.

Fajardo also noted he will do anything to be back in the lineup for the tough matchup.

“It might be up to other people, but if it’s up to me, I’m playing,” he said.

“We’re trying to win a game. We’ll play our best guys. If Cody needs a rest and it’s beneficial for us to do that, we’ll do that,” Dickenson said on the chance of Fajardo getting the start.

It will be hard to get past B.C. at the hands of quarterback Nathan Rourke— who with just five games under his belt this season is sitting third in passing yards and first in passing touchdowns.

“He’s a great competitor. He is taking this league by storm so it’s always fun to go against one of the top guys in the league and just try to compare yourself and compete man vs man,” said Fajardo.

“One of the main things with Rourke is he is really dynamic, he can run. It’s seen in film, him getting touchdowns with his feet. As long as we can prepare for that, we’ll do fine,” said Sankey.

The Riders will also have one of their top weapons back in the lineup with the return of Duke Williams after he served his one game suspension. The wide receiver took the time to address his wrongdoing after practice Tuesday.

“I let me emotions get the best of me, which I can’t do. I’m a professional athlete and I have these fans looking up to me,” he said. “I’m a leader of this team so I apologize to Rider nation. That’s not how I should carry myself and I won’t for the rest of the year.”