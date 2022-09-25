Tim Hortons sprinkle donut campaign in Sask. will support James Smith Cree Nation community fund

From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut Campaign in Saskatchewan will help support the James Smith Cree Nation Community Fund as well as Indigenous organizations such as the Orange Shirt Society.

Tim Hortons made the announcement in a news release on Sunday. According to the company, half of the proceeds from this year’s campaign will go to the James Smith Cree Nation Community Fund.

The other half will be donated to the Indian Residential School Survivors Society as well as the Orange Shirt Society.

The announcement comes after James Smith Cree Nation was host to a tragic string of stabbings that left 11 people dead and 18 others injured.

In 2021, more than one million Orange Sprinkle Donuts were sold across Canada, raising over $1.6 million dollars for the Orange Shirt Society and the Indian Residential School Survivors Society, the release stated.

The Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign began last year, following the discovery of unmarked graves on the grounds of the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Sept. 30 will mark the second year that the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is observed in Canada. It will also mark 10 years since Orange Shirt Day was first observed on Sept. 30, 2013.