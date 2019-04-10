

CTV Regina





Two of the 14 tipis that have stood in front of the First Nations University for the past year have been vandalized.

The two tipis were slashed with a sharp metal object, like a knife, over the weekend.

Regina police say a report has been filed, but there was no physical evidence left in the area that could help identify a suspect.

Peter Brass, who is in charge of the installation art project, says it’s disheartening.

“When I first heard about it, I was told that two of them had fallen down,” he said. “I would have much rather them falling down because then I could just put them back up.”

Brass plans to repair the damaged tipis and will be taking them all down for lawn maintenance. He wants to have them back up soon as a new art piece.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact police.