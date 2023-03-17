Top judge in Sask. to step down

Chief Justice Robert Richards presides over the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal in Regina, Wednesday, Feb.13, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CBC) Chief Justice Robert Richards presides over the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal in Regina, Wednesday, Feb.13, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CBC)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener