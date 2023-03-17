Top judge in Sask. to step down

Chief Justice Robert G. Richards is stepping down as Chief Justice of Saskatchewan and as a judge for the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.

Richards will be ending his roles effective Aug. 31, according to a news release.

He was appointed to the Court of Appeal in 2004 and appointed as Chief Justice of the Court and Chief Justice of Saskatchewan in 2013.

Richards studied law at the University of Saskatchewan and at Harvard Law School.

In his resignation letter to the minister of justice, Richards wrote, “it has been both an honour and a great privilege to serve the people of Saskatchewan as a member of the court and as the chief justice of my province.”