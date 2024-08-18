Tornado warning for eastern Sask. cancelled

Following a string of updates, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) officially cancelled its tornado warnings for eastern Saskatchewan late Sunday afternoon after a furious thunderstorm passed over into Manitoba.

The cancellation notice was issued at 4:43 p.m. on Sunday.

Beginning just after 3 p.m., the weather service's warning covered an area ranging from Langenburg in the north, down to Spy Hill in the south. The warning area contained the communities of Yarbo, Tantallon and Marchwell.

The warning was moved south to the RM of Rocanville just after 4 p.m. before being re-extended minutes later to include the RM of Spy Hill to the north.

ECCC repeatedly updated the potential hazards as the storm moved through the regions, warning of wind gusts ranging from 90 to 100km/h in addition to toonie sized hail.

Toonie sized hail was reported to have hit the community of Gerald.

In the last update prior to the cancelation notice, ECCC reported that it was tracking the troublesome thunderstorm five kilometres southwest of Spy Hill, moving east at 30km/h.

As of 5:05 p.m. the tornado watches remain in effect for a large swath of eastern Saskatchewan, extending from Endeavour down to Kenosee Lake.

Updates on weather warnings from ECCC can be accessed here.