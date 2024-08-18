REGINA
Regina

    • Tornado warning for eastern Sask. cancelled

    A tornado warning was issued for the Yarbo area in eastern Saskatchewan. (Courtesy: Environment and Climate Change Canada) A tornado warning was issued for the Yarbo area in eastern Saskatchewan. (Courtesy: Environment and Climate Change Canada)
    Share

    Following a string of updates, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) officially cancelled its tornado warnings for eastern Saskatchewan late Sunday afternoon after a furious thunderstorm passed over into Manitoba.

    The cancellation notice was issued at 4:43 p.m. on Sunday.

    Beginning just after 3 p.m., the weather service's warning covered an area ranging from Langenburg in the north, down to Spy Hill in the south. The warning area contained the communities of Yarbo, Tantallon and Marchwell.

    The warning was moved south to the RM of Rocanville just after 4 p.m. before being re-extended minutes later to include the RM of Spy Hill to the north.

    ECCC repeatedly updated the potential hazards as the storm moved through the regions, warning of wind gusts ranging from 90 to 100km/h in addition to toonie sized hail.

    Toonie sized hail was reported to have hit the community of Gerald.

    In the last update prior to the cancelation notice, ECCC reported that it was tracking the troublesome thunderstorm five kilometres southwest of Spy Hill, moving east at 30km/h.

    As of 5:05 p.m. the tornado watches remain in effect for a large swath of eastern Saskatchewan, extending from Endeavour down to Kenosee Lake.

    Updates on weather warnings from ECCC can be accessed here.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    • Tornado warning for eastern Sask. cancelled

      Following a string of updates, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) officially cancelled its tornado warnings for eastern Saskatchewan late Sunday afternoon after a furious thunderstorm passed over into Manitoba.

    • A look inside the 2024 Saskatoon Folkfest

      Cultures of the world united with this year’s Saskatoon Folkfest, the annual festival saw pavilions representing cultures from Bangladesh to Norway spread around the city.

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News