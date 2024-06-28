Tornado watches issued for parts of southeast Sask., watch ends for Regina

Tornado watches have been issued for parts of southeastern Saskatchewan on Friday.

Around 10 a.m., Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the watches.

Areas under the watch included Regina, Moose Jaw, the R.M. of Hillsborough, the R.M. of Baildon, the R.M. of Abernethy, the R.M of Antler, the R.M. of Mount Pleasant, and the R.M. of Argyle.

Just before 2 p.m., the tornado watch ended for Regina, Moose Jaw, the R.M. of Hillsborough, the R.M. of Baildon, and the R.M. of Abernethy. The tornado watches are still in place for the R.M. of Antler, the R.M. of Mount Pleasant, and the R.M. of Argyle.

According to the alert, conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds and “possibly brief, weak tornadoes.”

If threatening weather approaches, people are asked to take cover immediately.

Several tornado watches were issued in southeastern Sask. on Friday morning. (Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada) If the watches are upgraded to warnings, ECCC advises people to go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, leave mobile homes, vehicles, and move to a strong building if possible.

For the latest ECCC watches and warnings, check their website.