The mayor of Wolseley says he is concerned by the closure of the town’s Hometown Co-op on Friday evening.

The Co-op announced on Thursday that it would be closing as of 6 p.m. Friday, the town said in a news release.

Mayor Gerald Hill says the closure will mean job losses for the community, along with leaving the town without a fuel supplier.

“Hometown Co-op did not consider its employees who are abruptly out of work mere days before Christmas, nor did it consult with its members about the sudden closure, or communicate with the Town about the sudden loss of service,” Hill said in a news release. “We’re seeing a troubling pattern here where Hometown Co-op is pulling the equity local people have built up, out of small towns like ours, so the Co-op can finance building bigger operations elsewhere.”

City council has requested a meeting with the management team of the Co-op at their Broadview headquarters to explain the decision.