An investigation by the Transportation Safety Board has determined a 2016 train derailment in Estevan happened because an engineer accidentally released the brake.

The TSB report indicates the train was parked when it happened, then the train started rolling.

The engineer immediately put the brakes back on, but it was too late and the train collided with another train.

There were no injuries, but two empty rail cars jumped the track. Kensington Road in Estevan was temporarily closed to traffic as a result.

The TSB report goes on to note that the train's crew had been on duty for thirteen hours straight at the time of the error, though it was inconclusive if fatigue was a factor in the derailment.