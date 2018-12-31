Train derails near Ernfold on Sunday night
A train derailment near Ernfold (Courtesy: Keith Harkness)
CTV Regina
Published Monday, December 31, 2018 12:05PM CST
The RCMP is currently at the scene of a train derailment near the town on Ernfold on Sunday night.
The town office told CTV News a CP train carrying grain went off the rails about one kilometre east of the town around 11:30 p.m.
CP said it sent teams to the site following the crash.
No one was injured and there are no public safety concerns.
The incident is under investigation.