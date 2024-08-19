Trio of youths charged with weekend robbery in west Regina
Three Regina teens are facing robbery charges after allegedly assaulting someone and stealing their belongings.
Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to the 2500 block of Elphinstone Street after a robbery was reported at around 6:50 a.m. on Sunday.
Information from the scene indicated that a group of suspects assaulted a victim and stole their belongings.
Police arrived at the scene and were given a description of two teen boys and one teen girl who fled the scene.
Police searched the area and were able to find three people who matched the descriptions of the suspects.
As a result, a 15-year-old youth, who cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with robbery and failure to comply with a disposition.
The other 15-year-old and a 13-year-old face one count of robbery each.
The trio made their first appearance on their charges in provincial youth court Monday morning.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals, embassies, some public servants withdraw from Ottawa Pride parade over pro-Palestinian stance
The Liberal Party of Canada is the latest major group to withdraw from the annual Ottawa Pride parade after organizers pledged solidarity with Palestinians in a statement earlier this month.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer defends charge of encouraging honking during protest
The lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber told a judge Monday that a court order banning honking in downtown Ottawa during the protest wasn't clear enough.
Blinken says Israel agrees to a U.S.-backed proposal for a ceasefire and calls on Hamas to do same
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that Israel has accepted a proposal to bridge differences holding up a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza, and he called on Hamas to do the same, without saying whether concerns cited by the militant group had been addressed.
General Motors lays off over 1,000 salaried software, services employees
General Motors said Monday it is laying off more than 1,000 salaried employees at its software and service units worldwide.
Canadian among 6 missing after superyacht sinks in storm off Sicily; 1 dead
British tech magnate Mike Lynch and five other people were missing after their luxury superyacht sank during a freak storm off Sicily early Monday, Italy’s civil protection and authorities said. Lynch’s wife and 14 other people survived.
The man turning jet planes into cool houses
Over time, Jon Kotwicki says he and his team are 'creating, you know, kind of our own little airport amusement park' in Wasilla, Alaska.
Canadian retail giant makes bid for 7-Eleven operator
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. could be on the verge of dominating the world's convenience store market after it offered to buy one of the sector's biggest players.
Next payment for the Canada Child Benefit will land in bank accounts this week
Families can expect the next Canada Child Benefit payment to land in their bank accounts this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
In face of major rail strike deadline, minister says parties must 'do the hard work'
Labour Minister Steven Mackinnon is calling upon CN Rail, the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference to 'do the hard work necessary' to prevent a potential railway stoppage.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon cruise weekend leads to violent arrest
The Saskatoon Police Service alleges its officers were assaulted on Saturday night during cruise weekend, but witnesses are telling a different story.
-
Police lay second-degree murder charge after remains found at Saskatoon home
A Saskatoon man faces a second-degree murder charge after the remains of Jordan Lee Morin were found at a home in Riversdale on Friday.
-
PM names Saskatoon’s Tracy Muggli as independent senator
In an announcement made Saturday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Saskatoon’s Tracy Muggli has been appointed as an independent senator for Saskatchewan to fill a vacancy in the Senate.
Winnipeg
-
'It's frustrating': Winnipeg business trashed after repeated break-ins
A Winnipeg business owner wants something to be done after his office was broken into at least four times in the past two months.
-
'Beatlemania was in full flight': When the Fab Four graced Winnipeg 60 years ago
On August 18, 1964, 60 years and one day ago, the Fab Four made an unscheduled stop in Winnipeg, drawing more than 1,000 fans to the airport.
-
Winnipeg postal workers calling for safer working conditions
Postal workers staged an information picket on Monday morning in Winnipeg as they called for better and safer working conditions.
Edmonton
-
Scheduled LRT work complete on Stony Plain Road, but road to stay closed
Stony Plain Road will be closed until the end of November so Marigold can complete extra work on the Valley Line West LRT.
-
Highway 16 fully open, Jasper not yet ready to welcome visitors
The roads heading into Jasper, Alta., are open, but officials say tourists won't be welcome in the Rocky Mountain town for the foreseeable future.
-
'Well-known' drug dealer arrested in Fort McMurray; $100K in drugs, cash seized
Police in Fort McMurray seized more than $100,000 worth of drugs and cash from three homes last week.
Calgary
-
'I was so worried': Calgary residents react to suspicious death
A suspicious death Friday evening in the northwest Calgary community of Carrington has community members concerned.
-
Highway 16 fully open, Jasper not yet ready to welcome visitors
The roads heading into Jasper, Alta., are open, but officials say tourists won't be welcome in the Rocky Mountain town for the foreseeable future.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heat warnings east of Calgary, late day thunderstorms possible across southern Alberta
Daytime highs are expected to exceed normal thresholds for most of Alberta on Monday as the tail end of a ridge of high pressure acts as the main weather maker early in the day.
Lethbridge
-
Excitement building as Lethbridge's Whoop-Up Days draws near
Trucks have started rolling into what will become Lethbridge’s Whoop-Up Days midway.
-
Lethbridge organizations begin final push to collect back-to-school supplies
More than 1,500 backpacks have been filled with back-to-school essentials for those in need ahead of the school year.
-
Lethbridge post-secondary schools trying to help students feeling the financial pinch
Lethbridge post-secondary schools are trying to help out students feeling the financial pinch, as a new survey reveals a quarter of Canadian students have thought about dropping out due to increasing costs.
Toronto
-
Toronto shatters record for the wettest summer season
Toronto has shattered records for the wettest summer season after a weekend of intense rain and windy weather.
-
Flooding in Toronto, southern Ontario in July caused more than $940M in claims: Insurance bureau
Flooding in Toronto and southern Ontario last month resulted in more than $940 million worth of insured damage, the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) announced Monday.
-
Toronto ferry had no written procedures for safe docking speed, other 'safety deficiencies': TSB report
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it found a number of safety deficiencies in its investigation into a Toronto ferry crash that injured 12 people two years ago.
Ottawa
-
Liberals, embassies, some public servants withdraw from Ottawa Pride parade over pro-Palestinian stance
The Liberal Party of Canada is the latest major group to withdraw from the annual Ottawa Pride parade after organizers pledged solidarity with Palestinians in a statement earlier this month.
-
Ottawa's new 3-item garbage limit begins Sept. 30: Here's what you need to know
In the biggest change to Ottawa's curbside waste policy since 2012, households will be limited to three items of curbside waste every two weeks starting Sept. 30.
-
North Stormont councillor facing possible sanctions for alleged drunk speech, physical fights with residents
Sanctions are being recommended for a councillor of an eastern Ontario township after he allegedly gave a speech at a community event while allegedly intoxicated and engaged in two separate physical fights with residents on the same day last year.
Montreal
-
Montreal officials knew water main was 'vulnerable,' analysis still underway
Montreal officials are continuing their analysis to find out what led to a major water main break that caused immense flooding just under the Jacques Cartier Bridge.
-
News never stops: CTV Montreal sets up makeshift studio on Nun's Island after damaging water main break
CTV Montreal was forced to set up a makeshift studio on Nun's Island after a water main break caused water to flood into our building.
-
Union leader says he's hopeful despite Quebec school staff shortages
CSQ president Éric Gingras offered a message of hope to teachers and education professionals ahead of the new school year, saying Quebec's staff shortages should gradually improve.
Vancouver
-
B.C. film company fined $30K for flying drone too close to killer whales
The federal government has fined a Vancouver film company and its drone operator $30,000 for unlawful use of a drone to capture video of endangered killer whales off the British Columbia coast.
-
Rail strike could have an impact on Metro Vancouver drinking water
Officials at Metro Vancouver are working to secure more sodium hypochlorite (chlorine), as a potential rail strike could stall delivery of the chemical agent used to clean the area’s drinking water.
-
Driver who crashed into yard of Langford home failed breathalyzer, RCMP say
A driver who crashed through the fence of a West Shore home over the weekend failed a breathalyzer test at the scene, according to the RCMP.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. film company fined $30K for flying drone too close to killer whales
The federal government has fined a Vancouver film company and its drone operator $30,000 for unlawful use of a drone to capture video of endangered killer whales off the British Columbia coast.
-
Man arrested after bus driver slapped, spat on near Victoria
A 29-year-old man is in police custody following an alleged assault on a bus driver near Victoria.
-
B.C.'s top doctor reminds parents to get kids vaccinated before returning to school
British Columbia's provincial health officer is reminding parents and guardians to ensure their children are up to date on all their vaccines before heading back to school next month.
Kelowna
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
-
Thieves stole a trailer containing a classic muscle car in Kelowna, RCMP say
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
-
Former B.C. Liberal leadership candidate running with BC Conservatives
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
London
-
Murder victim's mother pushes for new law to keep repeat violent offenders behind bars
Matthew McQuarrie was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing Emerson Sprung to death, and burying him in a shallow grave in a Meaford, Ont. park in May 2020.
-
London Transit 'deeply regrets' weekend crash
The weather is believed to have played a factor in a crash involving a London Transit but on the weekend. According to London police, the investigation remains ongoing as to whether or not any other factors may have played a part in the crash.
-
$100,000 camper and boat fire in east London
A fire in east London is being investigated as suspicious after crews responded around 6:30 a.m. A camper trailer and a boat were engulfed when crews arrived at 531 First St. and was quickly extinguished.
Kitchener
-
Tornado in Ayr, Ont., classified as an upper level EF1
An investigation from Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project has classified Saturday’s tornado in Ayr, Ont., as an EF1.
-
Waterloo Region residents asked to conserve water for a week during pipe repair
Residents in Waterloo Region are being asked to conserve water for approximately one week, starting Monday while an important water pipe is repaired.
-
Man injured in Cambridge shooting
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a man was hurt in a Cambridge shooting.
Northern Ontario
-
What a family lawyer says you should know before getting divorced
Sometimes, despite couples' best efforts to stay together, marriages come to an end far earlier than either party hoped or predicted. Here is some advice from Barry Nussbaum, a family lawyer who has counselled countless couples, about the details you don't want to neglect when getting divorced.
-
Investigators looking for long-missing Michigan woman find human remains on husband's property
Investigators have discovered human remains during a search of property in southeastern Michigan that belongs to a man whose wife disappeared more than three years ago and is presumed dead.
-
Sudbury driver charged with careless driving causing death in fatal Hwy. 144 crash
Ontario Provincial Police say a 20-year-old from Sudbury has been charged with careless driving causing death and stunt driving after a person in a wheelchair was killed late last month.
Atlantic
-
Sentencing hearing continues for youth charged in Halifax-area high school stabbings
The sentencing hearing for the youth charged with stabbing two staff members at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., resumed on Monday morning.
-
Search underway for missing kayaker at Halifax’s Long Lake Provincial Park
A search for a kayaker who went missing in Halifax on Sunday is underway.
-
N.S. man charged with attempted murder following weekend stabbing
A Nova Scotia man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a weekend stabbing.
N.L.
-
Hurricane Ernesto to swing south of Newfoundland, but it will bring heavy rain and high seas
Newfoundland has caught a lucky break with Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass south of the island, but the fast-moving storm will still bring a lot of rain in a short time overnight on Monday, Environment Canada says.
-
Do you know this missus? Newfoundland folklore archive hopes to give women their due
The project of the university's Folklore and Language Archive aims to find the first names of women who contributed remedies, recipes and local beliefs, but were only credited as a 'missus,' with their husband's last name and often his first name or initials.
-
Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass through Atlantic Canada, but may escape worst-case scenario: forecasters
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.