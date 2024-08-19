Trio of youths charged with weekend robbery in west Regina

Three Regina teens are facing robbery charges after allegedly assaulting someone and stealing their belongings.

Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to the 2500 block of Elphinstone Street after a robbery was reported at around 6:50 a.m. on Sunday.

Information from the scene indicated that a group of suspects assaulted a victim and stole their belongings.

Police arrived at the scene and were given a description of two teen boys and one teen girl who fled the scene.

Police searched the area and were able to find three people who matched the descriptions of the suspects.

As a result, a 15-year-old youth, who cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with robbery and failure to comply with a disposition.

The other 15-year-old and a 13-year-old face one count of robbery each.

The trio made their first appearance on their charges in provincial youth court Monday morning.