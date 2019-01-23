Trudeau says he and Saskatchewan premier talking despite carbon tax differences
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (right) meets with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe in Saskatoon, Sask., Wednesday, September 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Matt Smith
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 2:06PM CST
LA LOCHE, Sask. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he continues to work with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe despite their differences over the federal carbon tax.
Trudeau was asked at a funding announcement in La Loche whether he would try to persuade Moe, who was also there, about the tax.
Trudeau said he and Moe have had "many great conversations" on things they agree and disagree on.
The two did not meet when Trudeau was in Regina earlier this month.
Trudeau said it was good to meet the premier in La Loche and added that they will continue to work on issues that matter to Saskatchewan.
Moe, who said they only met briefly, and discussed supports both governments are providing to communities.