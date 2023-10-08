'Truly changed my life': Monument to honour residential school survivors on display in Regina

A monument, which has been on display in Regina for the past month, has left a lasting impact on its visitors.

The monument is meant to be a memorial for the thousands of children who attended the Indian residential school system (IRSS).

“This monument has truly changed my life. It’s changed my way of thinking,” said Tracey Dunnigan, who has spent a significant amount of time with the monument, as well as with the people who have visited it.

She said IRSS survivors, 60’s scoop survivors and elders have come to see the monument, all sharing their stories. These interactions have touched Dunnigan.

The monument is 18-feet-tall and weights nearly 7,000 pounds. It was carved by master carver, Stan Hunt, from Fort Rupert, B.C.

It has been on display on the front lawn of the RCMP Depot Division since Sept. 9.

Roughly 4,000 people have seen the large carving, including a number of schools from in and around the Regina area.

Dunnigan said this is just one step towards reconciliation and said the RCMP are already working on the next educational pieces.

“Hearing the truth, now comes the action,” said Dunningan. “This is one part of the action and it doesn’t stop here.”

The monument is set to leave Regina, Tuesday, Oct. 10. It will travel to its final destination at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, QC.