'Truly changed my life': Monument to honour residential school survivors on display in Regina
A monument, which has been on display in Regina for the past month, has left a lasting impact on its visitors.
The monument is meant to be a memorial for the thousands of children who attended the Indian residential school system (IRSS).
“This monument has truly changed my life. It’s changed my way of thinking,” said Tracey Dunnigan, who has spent a significant amount of time with the monument, as well as with the people who have visited it.
She said IRSS survivors, 60’s scoop survivors and elders have come to see the monument, all sharing their stories. These interactions have touched Dunnigan.
The monument is 18-feet-tall and weights nearly 7,000 pounds. It was carved by master carver, Stan Hunt, from Fort Rupert, B.C.
The monument, completed by master carver Stanley Hunt, is a traditional carving, standing 18-feet tall and weighing over 7,000 pounds. (Mick Favel/CTV News)
It has been on display on the front lawn of the RCMP Depot Division since Sept. 9.
Roughly 4,000 people have seen the large carving, including a number of schools from in and around the Regina area.
Dunnigan said this is just one step towards reconciliation and said the RCMP are already working on the next educational pieces.
“Hearing the truth, now comes the action,” said Dunningan. “This is one part of the action and it doesn’t stop here.”
The monument is set to leave Regina, Tuesday, Oct. 10. It will travel to its final destination at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, QC.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Israeli rescue service says it retrieved about 260 bodies from a music festival attacked by Hamas
The Israeli rescue service Zaka says its paramedics removed about 260 bodies from a music festival attended by thousands that came under attack by Hamas.
'Very clear' Iran involved in attacks on Israel, Canada's ambassador to the UN says
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations said there's 'no question in (his) mind' Iran is involved in the attacks on Israel.
Canadians stuck in Israel as flights are cancelled, embassy closed for Thanksgiving
Some Canadians said they were stuck in Israel amid deadly fighting Sunday, as airlines cancelled flights out of the country and reaching the Canadian Embassy on a holiday weekend proved difficult.
Are people more disrespectful, unkind since the pandemic? Experts say yes and here's why
People from across Canada are experiencing a different way of living since the onset of COVID-19. Here's how the pandemic has changed how we view society and each other today.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
DEVELOPING Israel's Security Cabinet says it is at war after surprise Hamas attack. Follow live updates
Israel says it is at war as its soldiers battle Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel and launch airstrikes on Gaza, the day after an unprecedented surprise Hamas attack. At least 600 people have reportedly been killed in Israel -- a staggering toll on a scale the country has not experienced in decades -- and more than 370 have been killed in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes pound the territory.
Amid attack on Israel, police across Canada monitoring religious centres, say 'no threat at this time'
Police in Canada say they are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are boosting patrols at religious centres across the country.
Canada's underground economy surged to $68.5 billion in 2021: StatCan
Canada’s underground economy was estimated to be $68.5 billion in 2021, representing 2.7 per cent of the total GDP, according to a report from Statistics Canada.
How a lonely mountain lion led to the creation of the world’s largest wildlife overpass
It sounds like the plot of a Disney movie: a mountain lion prevented from finding a mate because he’s trapped by L.A. freeways becomes famous and inspires the construction of the world’s largest wildlife overpass. But it really happened.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. lawyers call out premier for 'judicial overreach' comments
The Saskatchewan Trial Lawyers’ Association (STLA) is calling out the premier for his comments in the wake of a court injunction over a controversial government policy.
-
New Hockey Canada rules say players must wear 'minimum attire' in change rooms
Changes are coming to hockey rinks across the country as Hockey Canada implements a new policy that bars players from fully undressing in change rooms.
-
Vintage vinyl records find new life at Saskatoon record sale
In the age of Apple Music and Spotify, where digital music reigns supreme, there's a thriving community of enthusiasts in Saskatoon who are bucking the trend. They're turning to vintage vinyl records, sparking a resurgence in collecting these timeless musical treasures.
Winnipeg
-
'A good confidence booster': Youth empowerment event shows First Nations kids the joy of cooking
A group of First Nations youth had the opportunity to explore their cultural art, crafts, and cuisine with a true master in the kitchen this weekend.
-
Two Manitobans among four found with gun: OPP
Two Manitoba men are among a group of four facing firearms-related charges after a traffic stop in northwestern Ontario Friday morning.
-
Boo at the Zoo is back at Assiniboine Park
Halloween is just a few weeks away, and the Assiniboine Park Zoo is getting into the spooky spirit once again with Boo at the Zoo.
Calgary
-
Members of Calgary Jewish community say attacks in Israel hit close to home
Members of Calgary's Jewish community gathering at the Beth Tzedec synagogue Saturday had their hearts and heads in Israel, as images of the attacks in the southern part of the country by Hamas were shared across the media.
-
Cavalry FC seize the shield, celebrate regular season title with 3-0 win over Pacific
Cavalry FC tied a bow on a dream season Saturday, blanking Pacific FC 3-0 in a game played before close to 5,000 roaring fans at ATCO Field.
-
New Calgary opera company looks to produce works by living composers and Canadian artists
Calgary has a new opera company with an unorthodox approach to one of the oldest -- and most Eurocentric -- art forms.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton cold case: Family seeks answers about missing man 15 years later
This Thanksgiving marks 15 years since an Edmonton man disappeared. And Saturday, Dylan Koshman's family canvassed a south Edmonton neighbourhood hoping to generate new leads.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Israeli rescue service says it retrieved about 260 bodies from a music festival attacked by Hamas
The Israeli rescue service Zaka says its paramedics removed about 260 bodies from a music festival attended by thousands that came under attack by Hamas.
-
Are people more disrespectful, unkind since the pandemic? Experts say yes and here's why
People from across Canada are experiencing a different way of living since the onset of COVID-19. Here's how the pandemic has changed how we view society and each other today.
Toronto
-
'Reprehensible and disgusting': Doug Ford speaks out against rallies celebrating Israel attacks
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is speaking out against a series of events being held that celebrate attacks against Israel that have left more than 600 people dead and thousands more injured.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Israel's Security Cabinet says it is at war after surprise Hamas attack. Follow live updates
Israel says it is at war as its soldiers battle Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel and launch airstrikes on Gaza, the day after an unprecedented surprise Hamas attack. At least 600 people have reportedly been killed in Israel -- a staggering toll on a scale the country has not experienced in decades -- and more than 370 have been killed in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes pound the territory.
-
Ontario politicians condemn attack on Israel after hundreds left dead
Ontario politicians have publicly condemned attacks on Israel that left hundreds of people dead and thousands others wounded near the Gaza Strip Saturday morning.
Ottawa
-
Pro-Palestine rally held in downtown Ottawa as mayor condemns Hamas attack on Israel
Mark Sutcliffe posted to social media to say he's spoken with leaders on Ottawa's Jewish community to offer support and express his "shock and condemnation" of the attack. Meanwhile, pro-Palestine demonstrators marched downtown.
-
First-time home buyers line up for new development in Barrhaven
Dozens of people lined up on Saturday outside a Minto sales office, hoping to get onto the property ladder with a new development in Barrhaven.
-
Two dead, driver arrested following crash in Buckingham, Que.
Gatineau police say two people are dead after a crash early morning in the Buckingham sector.
Vancouver
-
Warm start to Thanksgiving long weekend broke 14 temperature records in B.C.
Fourteen communities around B.C. saw their hottest Oct. 7 on record Saturday, including one where the previous record had stood for more than 100 years.
-
Canadian universities bet on international students, but global shifts present risks
The struggles of the University of British Columbia's Vantage College reflect the unpredictable nature of the lucrative international education sector, as Canadian universities find themselves beholden to geopolitical and economic shifts.
-
Officials respond to Tri-Cities parents' concerns about youth violence
A group of parents in the Tri-Cities has taken matters into their own hands after their children were randomly attacked by other youths.
Montreal
-
'It was like Niagara Falls': Montreal condo residents sue city after building floods several times
A group of condo residents in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough is suing the city after their building flooded several times. They say experts have proven the building is up to code—the problem is on the outside.
-
Over a dozen minor injuries after footbridge collapses northeast of Quebec City
Over a dozen people suffered minor injuries and some were taken to hospital after a footbridge collapsed at an event to celebrate a mountain bike World Cup event northeast of Quebec City on Saturday.
-
79-year-old dies while taking three-wheeled motorbike course in Laval
A man in his 70s died on Sunday morning in Laval while taking a course on how to drive his three-wheeled motorbike. The accident occurred at around 8:40 a.m. on des Mille-Îles Boulevard, in Laval.
Vancouver Island
-
Canadian universities bet on international students, but global shifts present risks
The struggles of the University of British Columbia's Vantage College reflect the unpredictable nature of the lucrative international education sector, as Canadian universities find themselves beholden to geopolitical and economic shifts.
-
Conservation groups oppose B.C.'s grizzly bear framework, say it could lead to return of trophy hunting
A coalition of "animal care organizations, conservationists, scientists and nature-based businesses" has sent a letter to the provincial government opposing its draft "Grizzly Bear Stewardship Framework."
-
Victoria woman inspired to realize childhood writing dream after taking daily photos on breakwater
In the beginning, the breakwater near her home simply inspired Jean Paetkau to take pictures, until it captured her imagination in an unexpected way.
Atlantic
-
Search for 78-year-old Derek Kruger in N.S. suspended
The RCMP is asking for help from the public in locating a 78-year-old man who has been missing since late September.
-
P.E.I. RCMP investigate impersonation of a peace officer
RCMP in P.E.I. are investigating after a report of a man impersonating an RCMP officer who asked a woman to get into his vehicle on Saturday.
-
Are people more disrespectful, unkind since the pandemic? Experts say yes and here's why
People from across Canada are experiencing a different way of living since the onset of COVID-19. Here's how the pandemic has changed how we view society and each other today.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury fire crews called to structural fire at condemned building downtown
Sudbury fire crews were called to the scene of a structural fire at a condemned building in the city’s downtown early Sunday afternoon.
-
'Very clear' Iran involved in attacks on Israel, Canada's ambassador to the UN says
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations said there's 'no question in (his) mind' Iran is involved in the attacks on Israel.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Families in anguish as Quebec truck driver charged in fatal northern Ont. crash eludes police
Two grieving families in northern Ontario have hired a private investigator to track down a truck driver who skipped court after being charged in a fatal collision last year.
Kitchener
-
Brantford Bulldogs host home opener in newly-renovated Civic Centre
The Brantford Bulldogs played their first home opener Saturday evening at the city’s newly-renovated Civic Centre.
-
Police trying to identify male in connection to Kitchener sexual assault
Waterloo regional police have released a photo of a male they say they’re trying to identify in connection with a sexual assault earlier this month.
-
Police seek Kitchener robbery suspect
Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery they say took place Saturday at a store in Kitchener.