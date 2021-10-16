TSB investigating train derailment north of Regina

REGINA -

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) is launching an investigation following a train derailment north of Regina on Saturday morning.

A Canadian Pacific (CP) freight train carrying potash derailed near Silton, Sask. around 5 a.m. local time, according to a representative from CP.

While an exact location was not provided, TSB said the incident occurred “in Strasbourg, Saskatchewan.”

No injuries were reported and there are no public safety concerns.

CP said it dispatched teams to the site immediately and started its own investigation. TSB investigators will also be gathering information and assessing the situation.

No further details were provided.