Search and rescue teams have been unable to recover the body of a man who fell into the Assiniboine River near Kamsack earlier this week.

Ernest Severight, a father of four from Cote First Nation fell into the river on Tuesday night.

The RCMP said Severight was hanging from a log at the dam. Police say he is believed to be dead and his body is lost in the turbulence by the dam.

His family was working to recover his body on Saturday.

The RCMP says Severight’s body hasn’t been recovered “despite massive efforts.”

Mounties say the area is dangerous due to spring runoff and turbulent water.

“The search for Severight has been extensive and is still ongoing,” the RCMP said in a news release. “The URT searched the area for two days using sonar, visual and underwater searches in very hazardous conditions with negative results.”

Police say divers searched all areas under water that could be reached, but strong currents and poor visibility hampered their efforts.

Mounties have consulted the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency for information about expected water flow over the next few days.

The search will continue over the next few days.

The RCMP says people should stay away from the river at this time of year.