Turnovers, poor special teams' performance lead to Riders' failing grade from Wes Cates
Rider Nation is licking its wounds as the green and white recover from a 31-13 loss against the Toronto Argonauts during Touchdown Atlantic.
Brit Dort:
Wes Cates for another edition of X's and O's – kind of a special one with the Touchdown Atlantic game. Wes you're actually fresh off the plane. You got to go experience it. Tell me about it.
Wes Cates:
“I don't think Halifax is big enough for Riderville. I mean as soon as I hit the streets there was green everywhere. So the fans definitely showed up – despite the outcome of the game, Riderville won. They definitely out-fandomed Toronto. Actually shout out to the Rider organization and the Argonauts for kind of teaming up – they had a great VIP section for the charter plane folks and some other people that bought the tickets and then it was just a great time. A lot of snacks, a bunch of eating, drinking, a party and went to the tailgate pregame, all that stuff. Halifax hosted, SMU did a great job, St. Mary's was awesome. So it was a good time.”
Well, I'm happy to hear. Maybe not a good time for Rider fans – dealing with the loss here. But you know statistically if you look at this game, you would see that Mason Fine threw for over 300 yards, compared to Chad Kelly who was only 122 yards and the Riders didn't really do much with it. So what was the downfall the green and white this time?
“Yeah Brit, honestly I was hot – like literally and figuratively – it was hot out there. I was mad, the Riders. Toronto jumped out on the Riders and it wasn't looking good. So as a fan, I was hot and then I had a chance to sleep on it and my head coach when I was a rookie in Calgary came to mind – Tom Higgins – used to say it's never as good never as bad. What he means by that is when you play a game, you know your emotions are running high about the good and bad things that happen. You may be down on yourself or high on a whim. But when you go back and look at the film, you realize you didn't play as great as you thought you did. Or you definitely didn't play as bad as you felt like you did coming off the field. And that's what happened with the Riders against Toronto this time. If you look at they lost the ball on the one. So that's six, seven point’s right there. Get a pick six, I was a little mad at Mason Fine he had a couple of bad throws that were costly interceptions. Kind of the same type of interception as last week with that pick six. I didn't like that. You take that off the board. It's a close game, and then you got bad tackling on special teams that cost you another score. So really, if you had kind of just tackle a little better, obviously protect the ball better – then it's a tough matchup. Defense definitely stepped up again this week – can't be mad. The Riders out scored Toronto in the second half 13-10. So definitely we can't get defense enough credit for coming in and putting on a good showing, a good effort every week.”
Well, I know Rider Nation is all up in arms about the quarterback situation right now – because we saw backup Jake Dolegala come in and lead a successful touchdown drive. But after the game, head coach Craig Dickinson said “No Mason fine is still going to be our starting quarterback.” So what do you say to Rider Nation right now?
“I just say be patient. They're looking good, like you said Brit, 300 yards passing there's just some things they need to clean up maybe a little more communication that needs to happen. I think I am going to get on these receivers about the waggle. I think the timing of the passing plays would be better if they hit the line a little faster. And obviously the O-Line is still struggling a bit – they can't really get a run game going and struggling just to give Mason the time he needs right? Or any quarterback for that matter.”
Well, I'm going make you grade them. We did see eight penalties from the Riders, five turnovers you mentioned. So what are you giving them this week after that performance?
“Like I told you last week Brit, if they didn't come out and make it a close game, or win it, I was gonna fail them. So I'm giving them an F and these are reasons why: Didn't take care of the ball – Mason, you’ve made the same interception pass again. Just throwing that late out – you can't do that against these good DBs. Special teams: Tackles – atrocious gotta get guys on the ground. Defense. They're bringing the grade up, but we got to fail them this week.”
Alright, I’m going let you go and I’m going to let you say that – next week we can get a passing grade. Thanks for this one Wes.
No problem.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre fires back at Trudeau's 'cuts, be angry' line, challenges PM to take responsibility
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is firing back at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for saying his approach to everything is 'cuts and be angry,' challenging Trudeau on Tuesday to take responsibility for Canadians' anger.
BREAKING | Trump charged by U.S. Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss
Donald Trump was indicted on felony charges Tuesday for working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol, as the Justice Department moved to hold him accountable for his efforts to block the peaceful transfer of power.
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
Singh confronts 'homophobic' heckler at event in Newfoundland
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to clap back at a drive-by heckler on Tuesday, inviting the man to "have a conversation" with him instead of shouting expletives out of his car window.
'Never seen anything like it': Sniper who left military over COVID-19 policy since found 'unconstitutional'
The non-binding decision made by a Canadian military tribunal could result in a flood of new lawsuits against the federal government and reopen a divisive debate over vaccine mandates, a legal expert says.
Man gets 40 years for prison escape bid months before expected release date from 7-year sentence
A Mississippi man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in state prison for breaking out of a correctional facility and holding two people at gunpoint last year, just months before he was to have completed a seven-year sentence.
WATCH | 'Oh my God!' Airborne car lands in sewing blogger's front yard during video
A sewing blogger was in the middle of recording a video when an airborne car crashed into the front yard of her Florida home.
At least 20 dead and 27 missing in floods surrounding China's capital Beijing, thousands evacuated
At least 20 people were killed and 27 are missing in floods surrounding China's capital Beijing, with thousands of others evacuated to safety, state media reported Tuesday.
'Do not panic buy': Here's what India's rice ban means for Canada
A sweeping ban from India on rice exports prompted panic buying across Canada. While shortages have been noted at some grocery stores, experts say stockpiling is unnecessary.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. on track for one of the most destructive wildfire seasons on record
Saskatchewan is on track for one of its most severe wildfire seasons on record, according to the provincial government's public safety agency.
-
Saskatoon woman shocked Uber driver was still behind wheel after serious allegations
A Saskatoon woman wants to know why an Uber driver was still behind the wheel after a serious allegation was levelled regarding his conduct.
-
BHP’s gender balanced workforce 'a game changer': engineer
For Sekai Musoki, mining runs in the family. Growing up in a mining community in Zimbabwe, she always saw herself in the industry when she grew up.
Winnipeg
-
Fighting fan at Winnipeg Jets game given house arrest sentence
A man involved in a fight at a Winnipeg Jets game last year that was caught on camera and shared online has been handed a punishment for his involvement.
-
'Something needs to be done': calls for safety improvements after another crash at Manitoba intersection
The Manitoba government says it will be making interim safety upgrades in the coming weeks at an intersection where a deadly crash more than a month ago left 17 people dead – and now another crash is being investigated at the same intersection.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trump charged by U.S. Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss
Donald Trump was indicted on felony charges Tuesday for working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol, as the Justice Department moved to hold him accountable for his efforts to block the peaceful transfer of power.
Calgary
-
MP stands by call to freeze Stampede funding following abuse admission
Federal Member of Parliament George Chahal says no level of government should financially support the Calgary Stampede until there is "responsibility, accountability and justice" for victims of sexual abuse dating back decades.
-
'Blocking the wrong people': Calgary Public Library sees increase in membership, borrowing 3 years after going fine-free
Just over three years after moving to a permanent fine-free model, the Calgary Public Library has seen tens of thousands of users return to use its services. Circulation of materials is up and renewals have increased by nearly 50 per cent.
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
Edmonton
-
'They definitely tarnish the image of our city': Senior visiting family in Edmonton attacked on LRT train
A woman visiting family in Edmonton was attacked on the LRT over the weekend.
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
-
'Taking those lessons to heart': Contractor provides an update on Valley Line West ahead of Groat Road closure
Groat Road will be closed for three days this month while crews install girders for the new Stony Plain Road Bridge.
Toronto
-
Ontario mother overjoyed her toddler has heart surgery after 4 cancellations at SickKids
An Ontario mother is overjoyed her three-year-old son is recovering from a life-saving heart surgery, which had been cancelled four times and delayed for months due to hospital staffing issues.
-
Toronto installs signs at Yonge-Dundas square warning of no unpermitted busking
The City of Toronto is taking steps to remind buskers and vendors in the heart of the downtown core that they need a permit to be there.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Clients of private health clinic in Richmond Hill should be tested for HIV, hepatitis: York Region
Clients who used select services at a private Richmond Hill health clinic are being advised to get tested for blood-borne infections, including HIV and hepatitis, after York Region said an inspection revealed improper infection prevention and control practices.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo boss floats possible return to LRT service on Aug. 14
The head of OC Transpo says she believes LRT service could resume by the middle of this month if everything goes according to plan, but she admits that the latest return to service date is a best case scenario.
-
Walmart tests 'full service' self-checkout plan at Ottawa location
Walmart Canada says self-checkouts continue to be offered in stores across Canada, including at an Ottawa location where they were advising of a test of a 'full-serve' experience, but still has not explained why that test was undertaken.
-
Ontario SIU investigating after Ottawa police officer fires 'less lethal' round at man
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the Ottawa Police Service after an officer fired a less lethal round at a man in Centretown.
Vancouver
-
Kamloops woman hospitalized in serious condition after being shot in what police believe was a targeted attack
A 40-year-old woman from Kamloops is in hospital after being critically injured Monday evening in what police believe was a targeted shooting.
-
More residents of Osoyoos, B.C., heading home despite recent wildfire growth
More residents of Osoyoos, B.C., and the surrounding area are being allowed to return home after being forced out by a fast-moving wildfire that spread from neighbouring Washington state over the weekend.
-
Suspect vehicle identified, additional witnesses sought in Richmond gang slaying
Homicide investigators have released photos of a suspect vehicle they say is linked to a fatal, gang-related shooting in Richmond last week.
Montreal
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
-
New Montreal light-rail train line saw two service interruptions on day of launch
The organization responsible for Montreal's new light-rail train line says it's looking into the situation after track switch problems led to two service disruptions within 24 hours of the network's official launch on Monday.
-
Pilot injured after small plane crashes at airport in Quebec City
A small plane crashed on a runway at the Jean-Lesage International Airport in Quebec City on Tuesday morning, leaving the pilot injured.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. teacher who sent sexually explicit messages and photos to 3 teens banned for 15 years
A B.C. man who exchanged sexually-explicit messages with three teenagers while he was working at a Vancouver Island high school has been banned from teaching for 15 years.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. health-care workers' private information subject to data breach
Thousands of health-care workers' personal information has been compromised in a data breach that's targeted servers at the Health Employers Association of BC.
-
'He will be missed by all who knew him': Firefighter who died battling B.C.'s largest wildfire identified by family
The firefighter who died on the frontlines of B.C.’s wildfire fight on Friday has been identified by his family as 25-year-old Zak Muise of Ontario.
Atlantic
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
-
Six-year-old Nova Scotia flooding victim remembered in Brooklyn
In Brooklyn Monday, hundreds of people gathered at the local firehall to grieve Natalie Hazel Harnish. Mourners filled the hall and spilled into a parking lot outside, with many in attendance wearing purple, the child's favourite colour.
-
'Holy liftin’!': N.S. man hooks great white shark while striped bass fishing
Striped bass fishing is one of the most popular forms of angling in Maritime waters, but one fishermen hooked more than a big striper Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Lawyer’s license suspended after telling client she could ignore court orders, move to Sudbury
A lawyer in Ottawa has lost his license for six months after it emerged he told a client on multiple occasions that she could ignore court orders and move with her child to Sudbury.
-
Teen dies in Bracebridge motorcycle collision with cars
OPP says there was a crash involving several passenger vehicles and two motorcycles on Muskoka Road 117 near Springdale Park Road in Bracebridge, Monday.
-
Sudbury's Up Here Festival denied funding due to incomplete application: Ont. tourism ministry
Ontario’s Tourism Ministry said Tuesday that Sudbury’s Up Here festival didn’t receive the money it expected because it submitted an incomplete funding application.
Kitchener
-
'We need protection': Victim of intricate fraud scams speaks out
One of many victims of an intricate Ontario fraud scheme is sharing his story in hopes of seeing change in the province.
-
Don’t drink Borax regardless of what you see on TikTok, says Ont. toxicologist
Often used as a laundry detergent or pesticide, a new TikTok trend has people drinking Borax for its supposed health benefits.
-
Waterford, Ont. firefighter, 25, dies battling B.C. wildfires
A 25-year-old from Waterford, Ont. has died in British Columbia fighting the largest fire in the province’s history.