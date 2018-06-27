Two arrested after Tuesday evening standoff
Regina police execute a search warrant in the 1300 block of McTavish Street on June 26, 2018
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 10:02AM CST
Two people have been arrested and charged after a standoff on Tuesday evening.
Police executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of McTavish Street around 8 p.m. According to police, the SWAT team helped secure the home and there were multiple people inside. Traffic was restricted while police executed the warrant.
Police say they found a rifle, zip gun, Taser, ammunition and stolen property inside the home.
Tristan Raphael, 35, and Gerald Pocha, 41, are both facing multiple charges, including careless storage of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and breach of probation.
The investigation is ongoing.