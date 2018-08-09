

CTV Regina





Police have two people in custody after an incident with a stolen vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

Police say they were trying to find a man who was wanted on multiple warrants, including property and violent crimes. On Thursday, police say officers saw a man matching that description driving a stolen vehicle at a business in east Regina. Police were able to deploy a spike belt around 12:20 p.m., but the vehicle was able to drive away.

According to police, the vehicle was travelling through the Al Ritchie neighbourhood, at one point going the wrong way on Arcola Avenue. Police say the vehicle eventually stopped on McAra Street close to Arcola Avenue.

The two suspects fled the scene on foot, police said in a news release. The canine unit apprehended the man and he was taken to hospital for treatment. Police say they have confirmed he was the subject of the other warrants. The other person in the vehicle was also arrested.

The investigation is ongoing and police say charges are pending.

Police say an unmarked police vehicle was also involved in another minor collision during the incident. No one was injured.