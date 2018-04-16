

CTV Regina





Two people have been charged after a stolen cab from Regina was involved in a police chase near Delmas, Sask.

Police received a call on Saturday about a black Dodge Caravan with taxi decals that had been involved in a theft from a gas station near Lashburn. The vehicle matched the description of one that was stolen from Regina on Friday. The driver of the cab was taken to hospital with life-threatening stab wounds.

RCMP tracked the van eastbound on Highway 16 and tried to stop it, but the driver didn’t stop until it was west of Delmas. At that point, police say someone in the van fired a gun. Police fired back, striking the van.

Police say the occupants of the van pointed a gun at police again, so they shot back.

A man and a woman inside the van were arrested at the scene.

Tristan Pinder, 19, of Elk Point, Alta. and Verena Petruka, 30, of Melville, Sask. have been charged with possession of stolen property, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, discharge of a firearm with intent and assaulting a police officer.

The pair are scheduled to make their first court appearance in North Battleford on Monday morning.

Delmas is about 30 kilometres northwest of North Battleford.