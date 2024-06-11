Two children remain in hospital following school bus crash near Rockglen

The majority of the students travelling home from Rockglen School on Monday only had to contend with bumps and bruises after their school bus rolled into a ditch, according to the school division.

“A couple of students were taken by ambulance and I think that was more of a precautionary thing – they wanted to make sure they arrived safely to the hospital so they could be assessed,” Ryan Boughen, director of education for Prairie South School Division, told CTV News.

“The majority of the students are at home. They’re a little bruised up and banged around a bit but doing okay. Families are all at home and being supported so that’s where we’re at right now.”

Saskatchewan RCMP first reported the collision in a news update released just after 7 p.m. Monday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Grid Road 2303 and Township Road 22 at around 3:45 p.m. The site is located around 6.5 kilometres south of the community of Rockglen.

The bus, carrying nine students, aged 16 and under, collided with an SUV at an intersection and subsequently rolled into a ditch.

A total of four of the children were taken to hospital following the crash. Two have since been released, according to the school division.

RCMP reported that the two occupants of the SUV were uninjured in the crash while the bus driver reported minor injuries.

Providing limited details, given the state of the investigation, RCMP did confirm that alcohol was not a factor in the crash. In an update released just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, RCMP confirmed that its investigation was still ongoing and that its local detachment was being aided by a crash reconstructionist.

"As the investigation is ongoing, we’re unable to provide additional information about any potential cause or details of the collision at this time," the update read.

Tire marks leading into the ditch where a school bus from Rockglen, Sask. rolled over. (Hallee Mandryk / CTV News)

Shattered glass can be seen at the site of school bus rollover south of Rockglen, Sask. (Hallee Mandryk / CTV News)

Boughen said that supports are being made available to those at Rockglen’s K-12 school and for those in the community affected by the crash. He expressed that he's thankful that the incident was not more severe.

“We’re very fortunate that school buses are built the way they are built so … the tragedy wasn’t anymore significant than it [was]. So that’s a really good thing that we don’t think we have any life threatening injuries,” he said.

“It’s not where we want to be but these things happen and it’s unfortunate.”

Rockglen is located approximately 230 kilometres south of Regina.

--With files from The Canadian Press.