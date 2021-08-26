REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday and 158 new cases.

One death was reported in the Southwest zone and another in the South Central zone.

Active cases in the province sit at 1,602. The seven-day average of new cases is 169, or 14 new cases per 100,000 people.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (six), Far North Central (one), Far Northeast (14), Northwest (17), North Central (31), Northeast (15), Saskatoon (27), Central West (eight), Central East (five), Regina (11), Southwest (six), and Southeast (eight) zones and nine new cases have pending location details.

One hundred and four Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, with 19 patients in intensive care.

Since the province dropped all public health measures on July 11, the seven-day average of daily new cases has risen from 43 to 169 and hospitalizations have doubled, jumping from 54 to 104 in 46 days.

On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority reported ICUs and emergency rooms in Regina and Saskatoon are under significant pressure.

Saskatchewan reported 83 new recoveries Thursday.

The province reported 1,499 more Saskatchewan residents became fully vaccinated after 2,455 additional doses were administered by healthcare workers.