Two people in Moose Jaw arrested after search warrant reveals drugs and weapons

Two people in Moose Jaw were arrested after drugs and weapons were found during a search warrant on Monday.

Officers with the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) Criminal Investigation Section and Tactical Response Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue Northeast, according to a release from the MJPS.

Cocaine, drug paraphernalia, numerous bladed weapons, replica firearms, about $1,700 in cash, as well as stolen property, were found during the search.

A 43-year-old man and a 28-year old woman were arrested without incident and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and other Criminal Code offences.

Both suspects made their appearances in Moose Jaw Provincial Court on Tuesday and have been remanded to the Regina Correctional Centre, police said.