REGINA
Regina

    • Regina residents asked to avoid 1100 block Cameron Street

    A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    A police operation is underway on the 1100 block of Cameron Street, so Regina residents are asked to avoid the area.

    Drivers and pedestrians are asked to choose a different route and those in the area are told to shelter in place, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    --This is a developing story, more details to come.

     

