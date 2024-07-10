Sask. conservation officers issue 15 charges after fishing violations at Regina Beach Pier

Saskatchewan conservation officers issued 15 charges following fishing violations at the Regina Beach Pier on Last Mountain Lake.

Officers conducted checks on 168 anglers between the May Long Weekend and May 25-26, according to a release from the Government of Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

The compliance checks found several violations including an over-limit on walleye, an over-limit on upper sized walleye, using more than one line in open waters, and being more than 25 metres from a fishing line.

Officers seized 35 walleye as a result of the inspections.

According to the release, conservation officers receive a large number of calls each year to the Turn in Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) line regarding violations from the Regina Beach Pier.

If someone suspects a violation, they are asked to call the TIPP line at 1-800-667-7561, report the violation online, or call their local government field office.