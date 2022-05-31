Two Sask. skaters represented in 2022-23 Skate Canada NextGen Team

Sask. skaters Ashlyn Schmitz and Tristan Taylor are among 52 athletes from across the nation that made the “high-performance development team” this year, according to a news release from Skate Canada.

Schmitz, 16, of Shellbrook, Sask. and Taylor, 20, of Regina, make up one of the four pairs included on the team.

André Bourgeois, the NextGen Director for Skate Canada, said those in the program look forward to the developmental year for the young athletes included.

“These gifted skaters have been named to the 2022-23 NextGen Team based on their performances during the past skating season. We know the last years have been difficult due to the pandemic and we are encouraged by the dedication and talent in our upcoming athletes,” he said.

“We look forward to continuing to work with athletes, coaches and sections to further advance the NextGen program.”

The NextGen Team was established in 2016 with the express purpose to; “ensure athletes and coaches advance at their maximum potential through development and training opportunities, to become the best in the world.”

The release noted that the skaters in the NextGen team would be considered to represent Canada on the ISU Junior Grand Prix circuit, the ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships and other international competitions.