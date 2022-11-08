Two Sask. students awarded national title in Royal Canadian Legion poster and literary contest

Two students from Saskatchewan won their categories in the Legion National Foundation’s Annual Poster and Literary Contest.

Each year, students from across Canada from Grade one to Grade 12 submit artwork, poetry and essays to the contest as a way to reflect on remembrance.

This year, two students from the province will have the opportunity to go to Ottawa for the 2022 National Remembrance Day ceremony.

Aarika Haque, a student at Elrose Composite School, won the first place prize in the senior essay category.

In her essay, titled ‘Multicultural Canadians’ Sacrifices’, she explained the importance of remembering Canadians of all genders, races and classes.

“Remembrance should be a feeling embraced in our hearts; an emotion taught to every soul. If we are not thankful, who will be?” Haque wrote in the essay.

Haque told CTV News that remembrance is very important for the newest generation, especially given the fact that Canadians continue to serve in peacekeeping roles.

“We tend to overlook the war that is ongoing currently and that Canadian men and women are keeping the peace this very second,” Haque told CTV News.

“We always think it’s about the past and it doesn’t have to do with us, but that’s basically what I wanted to showcase.”

April Ferner from Indian Head won the junior colour poster category of the national contest.

Her artwork displayed a large Canadian flag, surrounded by a long line of poppies, intercut with crosses.

April Ferner, a student at Indian Head Elementary School, submitted a colour poster that won the junior category. (Source: The Legion National Foundation)

The poster portrayed the icons of remembrance that are well known by many Canadians.

All winning works are set to be displayed in the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa as part of the 2022 Remembrance Day commemorations.