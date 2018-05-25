Two tornadoes touch down on Thursday: Environment Canada
Tornado touches down in Saskatchewan on May 24, 2018. (CREDIT: Derick Warren)
CTV Regina
Published Friday, May 25, 2018 10:47AM CST
Last Updated Friday, May 25, 2018 10:50AM CST
Environment Canada has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in southeast Saskatchewan on Thursday.
Just at the other end of the field... finally got some rain... #SKstorm #dustbowl #plant18 pic.twitter.com/ZtVmjdbCgD— Derick (@DWarren21) May 25, 2018
Taken today between, 3:20 and 3:30 near Esterhazy #Saskatchewan by Chris Bohlken #Skstorm pic.twitter.com/cBnme1ogyb— Ryan Wünsch (@ryanwunsch) May 25, 2018
The weather agency says the touchdowns happened near Esterhazy and Tyvan. They appeared to be land spout tornadoes, which are weaker and don’t stay on the ground as long as super cell tornadoes.
Officials say anyone who sees a funnel cloud should report it and take shelter.
Esterhazy is around 227 kilometres east of Regina and Tyvan is about 79 kilometres southeast of Regina.