Environment Canada has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in southeast Saskatchewan on Thursday.

The weather agency says the touchdowns happened near Esterhazy and Tyvan. They appeared to be land spout tornadoes, which are weaker and don’t stay on the ground as long as super cell tornadoes.

Officials say anyone who sees a funnel cloud should report it and take shelter.

Esterhazy is around 227 kilometres east of Regina and Tyvan is about 79 kilometres southeast of Regina.