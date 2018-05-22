

CTV Regina





Some Saskatchewan residents may be new millionaires and not even know it.

Lotto 6/49 says a ticket sold in Regina won $2.5M in Saturday’s lottery draw. The winning numbers were 14, 15, 28, 34, 38 and 44.

The $5M jackpot will also be split with the owner of another winning ticket, sold in Calgary.

This is the second winning ticket sold in Saskatchewan in just three days. A ticket sold somewhere in the province outside Saskatoon and Regina won $1M in a draw on May 16. The winning numbers on that ticket was 21639913-01.

Lottery customers can check their tickets online, by scanning tickets with the WCLC Lottery Manager app, or by visiting a retail location.

The winners of both prizes have one year from the draw date to claim their winnings.