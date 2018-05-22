Two winning lottery tickets sold in Sask., prizes still unclaimed
A Lotto 6/49 display is seen in Bridgewater, N.S. Oct. 3, 2014.
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 3:41PM CST
Some Saskatchewan residents may be new millionaires and not even know it.
Lotto 6/49 says a ticket sold in Regina won $2.5M in Saturday’s lottery draw. The winning numbers were 14, 15, 28, 34, 38 and 44.
The $5M jackpot will also be split with the owner of another winning ticket, sold in Calgary.
This is the second winning ticket sold in Saskatchewan in just three days. A ticket sold somewhere in the province outside Saskatoon and Regina won $1M in a draw on May 16. The winning numbers on that ticket was 21639913-01.
Lottery customers can check their tickets online, by scanning tickets with the WCLC Lottery Manager app, or by visiting a retail location.
The winners of both prizes have one year from the draw date to claim their winnings.