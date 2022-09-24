Two women charged in Regina following stolen vehicle incident: Regina police

A Regina Police Service cruiser is seen in this file photo. A Regina Police Service cruiser is seen in this file photo.

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

South Korea says North Korea test-fired missile toward sea

North Korea on Sunday fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern seas, extending a provocative streak in weapons testing as a U.S. aircraft carrier visits South Korea for joint military exercises in response to the North's growing nuclear threat.

Kremlin stages votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia

Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities Saturday as Kremlin-orchestrated votes took place in occupied regions to create a pretext for their annexation by Moscow, while hundreds of people were arrested in Russia for protesting a military mobilization order aimed at beefing up the country's troops in Ukraine.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener