Two women charged in Regina following stolen vehicle incident: Regina police

A stolen vehicle was intercepted and two women were arrested by Regina police after an incident on Sept. 21.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) observed a stolen vehicle in northeast Regina, according to a news release.

At around 6:25 p.m., while traveling southbound on the intersection of Prince of Wales and Highway 46, the stolen vehicle was disabled by a “tire deflation device” set by police.

Both a 21-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman, both from Regina, were both arrested and charged after the incident.

Both suspects face charges including possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with a probation order.

Both of the accused were released and are scheduled to make their first appearances in provincial court on their charges on Nov. 7, at 9:30 a.m.