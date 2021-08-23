REGINA -- Two teenagers have been charged with possession of a weapon and mischief following a bear mace incident at the Queen City Ex.

According to a news release from police, it appeared two groups of young people were arguing on the midway, and one of the teens sprayed bear mace into the crowd. Police said it is not known who the intended victims were. Injuries were minor and some victims were sent to first-aid for treatment, and others went home.

“As police were searching the area, they got word that security had detained two male youths,” the Regina Police Service said in a news release. “A canister of bear spray and a very realistic Glock-styled BB gun was located in a search of the males.”

A 15-year-old boy is charged with possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public and mischief under $5,000.

A 13-year-old boy is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and mischief under $5,000.

The teens cannot be named due to their age, according to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say officers were able to speak with three victims who chose not to file a police report or provided limited details. Anyone who was a victim of this incident is encouraged to file a police report.