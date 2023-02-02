U of R Cougars' men's hockey team making strong push for playoffs
The University of Regina men’s hockey team have moved themselves into a playoff spot after a strong performance in the month of January.
The team went 5-3 in the first month of 2023 and will look to finish strong with just four games left in the regular season.
“I feel like just after Christmas time it was kind of a reset. We came out and won four games right off the bat,” explained Cougars’ defenceman, Carson Sass.
“I think the second half we’ve been coming together as a team and we’re starting to get some results and it’s always exciting going down the stretch in a playoff race. Hopefully we can get it done in the last two weekends here,” said Adam Evanoff, Cougars’ goalie.
This weekend, the team will now split a home and home with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies, which will mark the completion of the “U-Prairie Challenge.”
The head-to-head friendly rivalry competition between Saskatchewan’s two USPORTS athletic programs will wrap its inaugural year with both the men’s and women’s hockey teams going head to head.
“Usually it’s a good battle. We’ve had a lot of close games with them over the past few years so we’re hoping to continue that this weekend,” said assistant captain, Brennan Riddle.
Evanoff came to the Cougars’ in 2022-23 after he spent a year playing senior hockey in Loreburn when the U of S decided to go another route with their goalies. A win against what would have been his former squad would mean even more.
“That would be something special,” he said. “I’m not going to focus on the result too much, we’re just going to try and focus on the moment but yeah, obviously it would mean a little bit more,” said Evanoff.
“I think it would be huge for him. I know he was there for a bit, I don’t know exactly what happened but I think it would be good for him to get a win,” said Sass.
“We’re supporting him all the way and he’s been playing great. He’s held us in [games] a good chunk of the season so I’m sure he’ll be ready to go against the U of S,” added Riddle.
Evanoff has been in net for all 5 of the Cougars’ wins in January, which include a stellar performance in the team’s 3-2 overtime victory on the road against the University of Alberta last weekend.
“That was cool. Their barn was pretty rowdy and it was awesome going in there and get one, we needed the win. Hopefully we can take advance of all the points we got and make the playoffs here,” said Evanoff.
Right now, the Cougars sit in the sixth and final playoff spot but only hold a one point lead over MacEwan and Manitoba. Their last four games will be pivotal if they hope to make a post-season run.
“Hopefully we can sneak in and do some damage. I think if we just keep the same mentality, it will pay off in the playoffs. These are kind of desperation games for us so we don’t have to turn that switch on once playoffs come around, we’ll have already been playing desperation hockey,” said Riddle.
The Cougars will hit the road to play in Saskatoon on Friday and back home on Saturday at the Co-Operators Centre. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. for both games.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Would you pay $300 a year for quick access to a nurse? Dealing with demand, Ontario doctors get creative
Paid subscriptions to on-demand care are among the many strategies primary health-care providers in Ontario are adopting in order to meet increased demand for access to doctors in the past year, while also managing staffing shortages.
Justice minister says he'll 'look at' federal policy restricting gay men from donating sperm
Justice Minister David Lametti says he will "look at" a federal policy that restricts gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, after CTV News exclusively reported on Wednesday that a gay man is taking the federal government to court over it.
Liberals table bill delaying assisted dying expansion to March 2024
The federal government is seeking to delay the extension of assisted dying eligibility to people whose sole condition is a mental disorder until March 17, 2024. Justice Minister David Lametti introduced a bill seeking the extension in the House of Commons on Thursday.
Why Delissio pizzas and other Nestle products will disappear from Canadian stores
Nestle Canada says it is winding down its frozen meals and pizza business in Canada over the next six months. The four brands that will no longer be sold in the freezer aisle at Canadian grocery stores are Delissio, Stouffer's, Lean Cuisine and Life Cuisine.
Six more weeks of winter? Here are the predictions of groundhogs across North America
Will we see six more weeks of winter, or an early spring? Here’s what some of the groundhogs (and one human) have predicted so far, from coast-to-coast.
'Dances With Wolves' actor appears in court in abuse probe
A former 'Dances With Wolves' actor accused of sexually abusing Indigenous girls and leading a cult must remain held without bail until his next court hearing, a judge ordered Thursday morning.
Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses.
Former Wagner commander says he is sorry for fighting in Ukraine
A former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who fled to Norway told Reuters he wanted to apologize for fighting in Ukraine and was speaking out to bring the perpetrators of crimes to justice.
As sexual assault rates rise, provinces face shortages of specially trained nurses
An assistant nursing professor at the University of New Brunswick says there is a crisis-level shortage of sexual assault nurse examiners in the country.
Saskatoon
-
Man named in Legacy Christian Academy lawsuit faces sexual assault, exploitation charges
Saskatoon Police Services (SPS) have charged an Edmonton man with sexual assault that they say occurred at a Saskatoon faith-based school.
-
Man accused in Saskatoon killing uses social media to 'terrorize' victim's family, mother says
A man accused of killing his girlfriend is sending harassing social media messages to her family over social media — even though he's in jail.
-
A brief history of Saskatchewan's attempts to possess an official groundhog
The annual spectacle of Groundhog Day is here. However, in Saskatchewan, the prophesying event is without its central figure, an official groundhog.
Winnipeg
-
Son of late MP Jim Carr to seek Liberal party nomination to take over Winnipeg riding
The son of Jim Carr, the Liberal member of Parliament who died last year, is seeking the party's nomination to run for his father's seat in an upcoming byelection.
-
Province reveals new funding for Manitoba schools
The Province of Manitoba intends to spend more on K-12 schools in the province next year.
-
Residents trapped in Winnipeg retirement home during overnight fire
An overnight fire at a Winnipeg retirement home left some residents trapped inside the building, and sent six people to the hospital
Calgary
-
1 man dead after fire in southeast Calgary
A man is dead following a fire that broke out in southeast Calgary Thursday morning.
-
Sexual exploitation charges laid against Airdrie, Alta., man
Authorities say an Airdrie, Alta., man faces several charges related to the sexual exploitation of a young family member.
-
Woman stabbed on CTrain platform, charges pending: police
Investigators say a fight between two women at a Calgary LRT station Wednesday night left one of them with serious stab wounds.
Edmonton
-
Hudson's Bay closing Londonderry Mall store in August
Hudson's Bay has announced it will close its Londonderry Mall location later this year.
-
Police find $160K in drugs in SUV's hidden compartment
Three people have been charged after more than $400,000 in drugs and cash were seized from two homes and a vehicle after a seven-month-long investigation in Edmonton.
-
Man named in Legacy Christian Academy lawsuit faces sexual assault, exploitation charges
Saskatoon Police Services (SPS) have charged an Edmonton man with sexual assault that they say occurred at a Saskatoon faith-based school.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Air Canada outage impacting operations at Toronto Pearson Airport
An outage experienced by Air Canada is currently impacting operations at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the airline said Thursday.
-
Migrant workers sneak secret menus into Canadian restaurants to expose exploitation
Hundreds of customers who scan QR codes for restaurant menus across Canada are being surprised by secret menus instead, revealing the hidden costs behind the food they eat.
-
Ontario releases new health-care plan to make access 'faster' and 'easier'
Ontario has released a new 'connected' and 'convenient' health-care plan aimed at shortening wait times and localizing access to care across the province.
Ottawa
-
EXTREME COLD WARNING
EXTREME COLD WARNING | Here's when frigid temperatures will arrive in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning with Ottawa expected to see its coldest temperatures in years.
-
Activity in downtown Ottawa at 51 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in the fall, study finds
Ottawa ranks 45th out of 62 cities across Canada and the United States in a study on downtown recovery, with activity levels at 51 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.
-
Transatlantic flights return to Ottawa airport with Paris flight
Ottawa's airport is getting a transatlantic flight for the first time in nearly three years.
Vancouver
-
Thousands of 'potentially fatal doses' of fentanyl seized from Surrey business: RCMP
A search warrant executed at a Surrey business allegedly being used as "a front for drug trafficking" led to the seizure of thousands of potentially fatal doses of illicit drugs, according to Mounties.
-
Vehicle vandalism spree in Summerland under investigation: RCMP
Three vehicles were vandalized within a two-day period in Summerland over the weekend, say Mounties, and an investigation is underway.
-
Vancouver January home sales down 55% from last year: real estate board
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says January home sales were more than halved from the year before and down 21 per cent from December.
Montreal
-
Quebec public health recommends booster only to those never infected with COVID-19
Quebec is changing its vaccine strategy -- public health officials are now recommending booster shots only for people who have never had COVID-19.
-
Warm place to stay: Montreal opens emergency shelters due to extreme cold
The next few nights are expected to be frigid in Montreal, with wind chill factors dropping to -30. In order to prevent anyone experiencing homelessness from ending up outdoors, the City of Montreal is announcing the opening of two emergency shelters.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Extreme cold warnings blanket the province of Quebec
After an extremely mild month of January, the province is bracing for a blast of arctic air that will move in tonight and last until Saturday. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued extreme cold warnings that covers most of the province with wind chills expected to be between -38 and -42 across the South and -50 across Northern Quebec.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Crash closes part of Trans-Canada Highway near Victoria
A collision closed a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway to southbound traffic heading into Victoria on Thursday.
-
Nanaimo restaurant stops free soup program for homeless after safety concerns
A cafe in downtown Nanaimo, B.C., will no longer be offering its "Soup Token" program, which helps feed the homeless, due to growing safety concerns for staff.
-
Treaty negotiations could see transfer of two B.C. parks to Vancouver Island First Nations
A pair of provincial parks are being considered in the B.C. government's treaty negotiations with the T’Sou-ke and Songhees nations on Vancouver Island.
Atlantic
-
Warnings and statements issued ahead of bitter wind chill for maritimes
On the day that Shubenacadie Sam predicted six more weeks of winter, there are warnings and statements cautioning that the coldest air of the season is about to arrive in the Maritimes.
-
Utility board defies Nova Scotia government, allows 14 per cent power rate hike
Nova Scotia's utility regulator has defied the provincial government and approved an average 14 per cent increase in electricity rates over two years.
-
N.S. reports three new COVID-19 deaths in current reporting period, decrease in hospitalizations, cases
Nova Scotia is reporting three new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly update.
Northern Ontario
-
OLG to unveil $48M lottery winner from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. is holding a big reveal Friday morning: the winner of a $48 million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw.
-
'Immediately stop' wearing these sweaters and hoodies, Health Canada warns
Nearly 130,000 Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies have been recalled in Canada due to flammability concerns.
-
Highway 11 closed in northern Ont. after multi-vehicle pile up
Highway 11 in northern Ontario is closed Thursday morning from Highway 66 near Kenogami Lake to Matheson after a collision involving several vehicles, police say.
Kitchener
-
Environment Canada issues extreme cold warning for Waterloo region and surrounding areas
A blast of cold Arctic air is expected to reach southern Ontario Thursday night, according to Environment Canada.
-
Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring on Groundhog Day
Wiarton Willie made his prediction his spring prediction Thursday morning at 8:07 a.m. The groundhog did not see his shadow, meaning we could get an early spring.
-
Ontario releases new health-care plan to make access 'faster' and 'easier'
Ontario has released a new 'connected' and 'convenient' health-care plan aimed at shortening wait times and localizing access to care across the province.