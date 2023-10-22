U of R Cougars shut down Huskies 2-0

Arden Kliewer’s 34 save shut out helped the University of Regina Cougars upset the number 9 ranked University of Saskatchewan Huskies 2-0 on Saturday in Saskatoon.

The Cougars opened the scoring late in the first period when Kaitlyn Gilroy pounced on a rebound from a Shaylee Scraba shot, and banged home her first of the season.

The Cougars proved to be extremely effective on the penalty kill.

The team took three straight minor penalties in the final frame and managed to not only kill them off but extend their lead.

Lauren Focht took advantage of a turnover and fired home a shot from the top corner of the left faceoff dot.

Kliewer shut the door the rest of the way to preserve a 2-0 upset.

The Cougars women’s hockey team will head to Calgary to face the Dinos next weekend.

The U of R trails the U of C by just one point in the Canada West standings.