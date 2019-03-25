

CTV Regina





The University of Regina administration has reached a tentative agreement with the faculty association.

The faculty association issued a strike notice to the university on Friday night, saying staff would strike on Thursday morning.

U of R president Vianne Timmons and University of Regina Faculty Association (URFA) President Sylvain Rheault said the groups had reached a tentative agreement on Monday night around 6:15 p.m.

URFA will now present the agreement to its members, and is recommending its members ratify the agreement.

Details of the agreement will be made public when it is accepted.