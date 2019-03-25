U of R faculty reaches tentative agreement with administration
CTV Regina
Published Monday, March 25, 2019 7:48PM CST
The University of Regina administration has reached a tentative agreement with the faculty association.
The faculty association issued a strike notice to the university on Friday night, saying staff would strike on Thursday morning.
U of R president Vianne Timmons and University of Regina Faculty Association (URFA) President Sylvain Rheault said the groups had reached a tentative agreement on Monday night around 6:15 p.m.
URFA will now present the agreement to its members, and is recommending its members ratify the agreement.
Details of the agreement will be made public when it is accepted.