Uber drove its ridesharing services into Regina on Wednesday afternoon.

The service officially launched in the Queen City at 3 p.m. at city hall.

"We are excited about the launch of a new safe, reliable and affordable transportation option in the City of Regina, along with flexible economic opprotunities for local residents," said Michaela van Hemmen, Uber head for western Canada.

The province laid out its ridesharing framework last year, leaving licensing and other details up to municipalities. Regina city council unanimously approved its ridesharing bylaw in February.

“This is a great thing for the city of Regina, I mean we are coming into summer, rider games, outdoor patios, ball games, ball leagues all that stuff," Joe Hargrave, Minister responsible for SGI said. "This is going to be great in the fight against impaired driving, that’s how I look at it"

Saskatchewan is the first province with public auto-insurance that provides insurance for all rideshare trips.

The bylaw hit some speedbumps when presented to executive committee in January, but went ahead after some amendments.

“We’re a growing city first of all, larger population and we should have and deserve to have this kind of service for residents,” Mayor Michael Fougere said.

Council has asked for a report one year after ridesharing arrives to see how the service is working in Regina.

Uber started service in Saskatoon on Feb. 5.